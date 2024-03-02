Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.05 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock worth $754,943,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.