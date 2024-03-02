Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) SVP Richard William Scalzo Sells 3,429 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $316,420.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $244,530.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52.

On Monday, December 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,380 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $14,793.60.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,872 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $22,482.72.

On Monday, December 4th, Richard William Scalzo sold 681 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $8,178.81.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

