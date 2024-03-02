Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,527 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFR stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.