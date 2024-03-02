eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.580-4.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

