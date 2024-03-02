Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.05.

ESTC stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

