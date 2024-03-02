Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $106.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Down 12.6 %

ESTC opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.