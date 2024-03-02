Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $106.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Down 12.6 %

ESTC opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.