Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endava from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Endava Stock Up 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $39.13 on Friday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Endava by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

