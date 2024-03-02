Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAVA. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endava from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.88.

Endava stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Endava has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Endava by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

