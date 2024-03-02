Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enfusion from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Enfusion news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,818 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,698.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 105,926 shares of company stock worth $1,054,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enfusion by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enfusion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 113,704 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,631,000 after purchasing an additional 724,502 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

