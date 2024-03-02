Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) versus Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI) Head to Head Review

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovix and Nubia Brand International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Enovix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $7.64 million 213.88 -$214.07 million ($1.53) -6.37 Nubia Brand International N/A N/A $590,000.00 N/A N/A

Nubia Brand International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovix.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 1 6 0 2.86 Nubia Brand International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and Nubia Brand International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.21%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Nubia Brand International.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nubia Brand International has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Nubia Brand International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Enovix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Nubia Brand International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -2,800.51% -77.05% -42.57% Nubia Brand International N/A -18.38% 1.39%

Summary

Enovix beats Nubia Brand International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Nubia Brand International

(Get Free Report)

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.