Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

