EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.760-4.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EPR Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.76-4.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $41.76 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 167.51%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EPR Properties by 987.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

