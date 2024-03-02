Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $271.89

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $271.89 and last traded at $271.85, with a volume of 42831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

