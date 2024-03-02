Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $900.53 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $900.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $830.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

