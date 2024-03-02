Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $900.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $830.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $786.77. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $900.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

