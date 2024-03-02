ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get ESAB alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ESAB

ESAB Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. ESAB has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.