Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.79. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

