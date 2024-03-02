Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $255.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.39.

NYSE:ESS opened at $234.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.80. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 234,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

