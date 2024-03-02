Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $179.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $148.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $139.70. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

