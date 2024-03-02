European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

European Wax Center stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $883.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.00. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

