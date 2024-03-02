Evercore ISI Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $45.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.64.

BBWI stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

