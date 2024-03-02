Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 715,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

