Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Evergy Trading Down 0.8 %

EVRG stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

