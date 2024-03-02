Everi’s (EVRI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Everi has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Everi will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

