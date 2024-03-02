Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

NYSE ES opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

