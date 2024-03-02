EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.820-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $844.0 million-$854.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.5 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.82 to $2.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

EVTC stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $42.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

