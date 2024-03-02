EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82 to $2.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $844 million and $854 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.63 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.820-2.940 EPS.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $36.86 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in EVERTEC by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

