ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

ExlService Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

