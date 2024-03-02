Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,025 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $98,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after buying an additional 193,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

