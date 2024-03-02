Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,628 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $23,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Capital World Investors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after buying an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after buying an additional 1,178,760 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,528,000 after buying an additional 1,054,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR opened at $143.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

