Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 250.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,063 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Extreme Networks worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXTR. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

EXTR stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

