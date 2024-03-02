Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Fidelis Insurance has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE FIHL opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.89. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,553,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,214,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,328,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares during the period. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

