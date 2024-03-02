Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.37 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

