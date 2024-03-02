Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.55

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 4374754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

