First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FM. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.62.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.18. The company has a market cap of C$8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

