First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on FM. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.62.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FM
First Quantum Minerals Price Performance
Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals
In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Quantum Minerals
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.