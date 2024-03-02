Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 312.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,646 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.21. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.