FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 104,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 57,397 shares.The stock last traded at $75.43 and had previously closed at $75.39.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 53,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

