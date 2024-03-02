Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny Sells 5,152 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE FND opened at $121.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

