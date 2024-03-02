Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny Sells 5,152 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Floor & Decor Price Performance
NYSE FND opened at $121.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.85.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.
