Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

