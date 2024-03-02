Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flywire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Flywire by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

