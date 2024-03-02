Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Truist Financial

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flywire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flywire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Get Flywire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLYW

Flywire Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.