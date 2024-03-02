Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FWRD. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $823.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Forward Air by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

