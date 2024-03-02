Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $2,366,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $1,601,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after acquiring an additional 659,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV opened at $107.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

