Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 2,206 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after buying an additional 96,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $743.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $651.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.59.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,673 shares of company stock worth $103,189,384 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.