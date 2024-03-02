Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $251.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.92 and its 200 day moving average is $191.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

