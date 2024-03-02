Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,050,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,600,000 after buying an additional 3,042,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,184,000 after buying an additional 1,338,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 842,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 130.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 767,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,227,000 after buying an additional 451,695 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

