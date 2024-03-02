Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 237,009 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.86.

NYSE:CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.52 and a 200 day moving average of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

