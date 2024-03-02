Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

SBUX opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

