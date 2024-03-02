Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,339 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Balchem by 250.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Balchem by 63.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth $31,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 34.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $156.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.71. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $158.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

