Fred Alger Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,861,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,191,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $251.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

